Funeral service for Mr. Kinwood Allen Tharrington, 87 of Anniston, will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Leatherwood Baptist Church in Anniston. Reverend Mike Owens and Reverend Terry Smith will be officiating. Burial will follow the service in Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the family request that you adhere to social distancing and mask mandates as you join them to pay your respects. Mr. Tharrington passed away peacefully at his home on October 22, 2020 surrounded by his family and close friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Starkey and Mattie Tharrington; brother, Starkey Tharrington, Jr.; and his sisters, Juanita Asycue, Thelma Poythress, Mildred Palenchar, Naomi Stanton and Martha McMahon. He leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Jerry Cates Tharrington; his daughters, Denise Walden of Jacksonville; Patti Tharrington of Lynn Haven, Florida, Stacy Freeman (Ryan) of Birmingham; his granddaughters, who were his pride and joy, Mary Cates Freeman and Kinleigh Freeman; brother, Larry Tharrington (Virginia) of Plant City, Florida; a host of nieces, nephews and close friends. Mr. Tharrington was originally from North Carolina, but he called Anniston home for the last 60 years. He was born on October 26, 1932 in Louisburg, North Carolina. After serving his country in the Air Force, Mr. Tharrington was employed with Furniture Fair for 42 years. He was a member of Leatherwood Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and a treasurer for over forty-five years. He volunteered for many years on election day as a poll worker. In addition to raising his prized tomatoes, he was also an avid Atlanta Braves fan and Alabama Football fan. He enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing, gardening, and playing golf, but his most favorite thing to do was spend time with his granddaughters. Pallbearers will be J.J. Irwin, Rusty Irwin, Bobby Jones, Mark Brown, Tony Maxwell, Ken Calvert, Larry Sprinkle and Larry Jennings. Honorary pallbearers will be Varon Harbon, Lynwood Heifner, Alton Holley and Ann Owens. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to any organization benefiting children in need. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com.
