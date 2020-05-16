Funeral services for Mrs. Kitty McCarty Bussey, 69, of Oxford, will be on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Dr. C.O Grinstead will be officiating. A burial will follow the service at Forestlawn Memorial Gardens in Anniston. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Bussey passed away on May 14, 2020 at home surrounded by family. She is survived by her son, Patrick Bussey (Randi); spouse, Emory Lyner; children, Tony Bussey (Tina), Phoebe Bussey, David Lyner and Wendy Henderson; grandchildren, Lori Bussey, Jessica Knight, Michael James, Abby Bussey, Brooklyn Hollingsworth, Wesley Slick, Sarah Slick Hunter Lyner, Emma Lyner, Gracey Lyner, Lane Henderson, Eric Henderson, and Brianna Henderson; great grandchildren, Garison Mayne, Rayleigh Caussey, Marlee Tousey, Zayden Poindexter, Zamauri Knight, Ty McNutt, Hadlee Lyner, Braxton Henderson, Alivia Henderson; brother, Danny McCarty (RuthAnn); sister in law, Louella McCarty; very special caregiver, Saje Gonzalez; cat, Baby, and a host of extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry W. Bussey; parents, Austin and Eulene McCarty and her brother, Tommy McCarty. Pallbearers will be Randy Bussey, Lane Henderson, Eric Henderson, Hunter Lyner, Michael James and Dakota Calhoun with David McCarty and James McCarty serving as an honorary pallbearer. Mrs. Bussey was a member of Coldwater Baptist Church. Mrs. Bussey spent a lot of time researching genealogy. She spent over 20 years researching family members and connecting family trees. She was a member and held officer positions at AlaBenton Genealogical Society. She was also proud to be a member of the United Daughters of Confederacy. She loved lunch dates with family and friends, flowers, and shopping. She was always okay with a quick adventure and traveling. She was active in different activities in her grandchildren's lives. Mrs. Bussey also loved being at home with her family. Mrs. Bussey had a big heart for animals. She had a good sense of humor, was very encouraging and always had a reason to smile, even in the difficult times. She loved and cared deeply for her son and family and will be greatly missed by all those that had the pleasure of knowing her. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store