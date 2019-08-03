The funeral service for Mr. K.K. Grubbs, 91, of Pell City, formerly of Anniston, will be at 11 am on Monday, August 5, 2019 at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs with Reverend Marc Curlee officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mr. Grubbs passed away on July 31, 2019, at the Colonel Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home in Pell City, Alabama. Mr. Grubbs served his country with honor in the United States Navy in World War II and was awarded the Victory Medal and Asiatic-Pacific Medal. He went on to retire from Union Foundry where he was a maintenance superintendent. K.K was a loving and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather and always put family first. He was an avid Crimson Tide fan and loved to talk about the games, all our victories, and had a love for the sport itself. He will be dearly missed by so many and touched many lives in such a positive way. He was a God fearing, loving man who loved his Jesus and is flying high in the heavens with his beautiful wife. Mr. Grubbs is preceded in death by his wife, Louise Grubbs; a sister, Katye Jo Curlee; and his brother, Kermit Grubbs. He is survived by his sons, Stanley Ray Grubbs and Danny Grubbs; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and one great, great grandbaby, with another one on the way. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 3, 2019