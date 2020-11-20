A funeral service for Kristopher Lance Nannie, 20 of Anniston, will be on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Bro. Bob McCleod will be officiating. The family will receive friends on the same day from 11:00 am until the time of the service. Kris passed away on November 16, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Crystal Praytor (James); father, Kevin Nannie (Theresa Green); grandmothers, Barbara Davis, Doris Praytor; aunts and uncles, Tricia Davis, Larry Davis Jr. and Artie Davis, and several cousins and extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Larry Davis Sr., Chuck Nannie, Sherry Tatum, Ray Gaddy, and his uncle, Lance Nannie. Pallbearers will be Anthony Alward, Tanner Easterwood, Grayson Alward, CJ Miller, Wyatt Praytor, and Brandon Startley. Kris never met a stranger. He could brighten anyone's day with his sense of humor. He could make anyone laugh. Kris never judged anybody and had the biggest heart. Kris loved Auburn football. He was a loving son, wonderful cousin and a great friend and will be deeply missed by all those that knew him. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

