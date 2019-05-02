|
|
|
|
Funeral services for L. C. Walker, age 88, of Ranburne will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 12:00 noon at Ranburne Methodist Church with Rev. Chris Cone and Rev. Jeremy Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Cleburne Memory Gardens with Benefield Funeral Home of Wedowee in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends at the church from 4:30-8:00 PM on Friday, May 3, 2019. Mr. Walker passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Ranburne in his hay field. Survivors include: one daughter, Dalenie Jones (husband, Robert) of Carrollton, GA; two sons, Craig Walker (wife, Melinda) of Ranburne and Leland Walker of Hoover, AL; four grandchildren, Fairen Walker McCarter (husband, Kyle), Taylor Walker Rooks (husband, Trey), Elle Jones, and Emily Jones; one great-grandchild, Cali Mae Rooks; and one brother, Windle Walker (wife, Linda) of Bowdon, Ga., several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Tim Johnson, Danny Harris, Kyle McCarter, Trey Rooks, Bryon Smith, and Larry Caffee. Honorary pallbearers will be the Ranburne Methodist Adult Sunday School Class, Jim Ozier, T. J. Reynolds, Ray Sherrill Paul Patterson, Matthew Mintum, Bobby Ray Green, Larry Pullen, and Chuck Connell. A Ranburne native, Mr. Walker was born on November 5, 1930, the son of William McKinley and Fannie Lou Gibbs Walker. He was a United States Army veteran of the Korean conflict, was a member of Ranburne Methodist Church, and worked as a cattle farmer. Mr. Walker also retired from Douglas & Lomason in Carrollton, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Geraldine Walker; and two sisters, Lily Walker and Irene Harris. Memorials may be floral or donations may be made to Ranburne Methodist Church at 11 Church Drive, Ranburne, AL 36273, or to HEARTS c/o Robi Mobley at 2840 Main Street, Ranburne, AL 36273. Online condolences may be expressed at www.benefieldfhwedowee.com.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 2, 2019
|
|
|
|