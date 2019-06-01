Funeral ceremony for Lafayette ("Fetford") Elston, Sr., 58, formerly of Lincoln, Al. will be held 2:00PM Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Saint Mary Baptist Church Lincoln, Al. with Rev. Phillip Keith, Pastor and Rev. Ceary Embry, officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Survivors include: his daughter; Latasha (Paul) Rowland of Munford, Al, his sons; Lefayette Curry and LaBronze Curry both of Talladega, Al, Foster Elston (Nakisha) of Childersburg, Al, and Lafayette Elston Jr.,(Renea) of Talladega, Al, five brothers; Willie Eugene Elston of Gadsden, Al, Leland Elston and Dwight Elston (LaWanda) of Lincoln, Al, Rodney Brooks of Hartford Ct, and Leroy Brooks of Atlanta, Ga, five sisters; Darlene Curry of Jacksonville, Al, Carrie Smith of Anniston, Al, Beverly Burch (Tony) of Newberry, Fl, Cartonia Jones of Lincoln, Al, April Brooks of Talladega, Al, nineteen grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two step-kids, three step-grandkids, aunt; Mattie Pearson (Roosevelt) of Lincoln, Al, uncles; Eugene Turner(Leola) of Gainesville,Al, and Richard George of Lincoln, Al, a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; Leroy Books and Mary L. Elston, step-father; Willie Elston, wife; Sophia F. Elston, brother; Troy Elston, sisters; Garvis Brooks and Pearl Carr. "Ye Must Be Born Again" 256.237.9771
Published in The Anniston Star on June 1, 2019