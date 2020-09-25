Funeral service for Lamar Franklin Spivey, 85, of Piedmont will be Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home with Joey Spivey officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 12 - 2 p.m. Mr. Spivey passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Survivors include one sister, Sandra Whiteside of Nances Creek; one brother, Charles Spivey of Collinsville; and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews and friends. Pallbearers will be Tim Whiteside, Gage Whiteside, Quinton Blackerby, Sidney Spivey, Cody Spivey, Carson Spivey and Johnny Wood. Honorary pallbearers will be Brent Thacker, Keith Maddox, Dirk Pope and Mitchell Morgan. Mr. Spivey was a longtime resident of Piedmont. He was a United States Navy veteran and had retired from Goodyear with 35 years service. He loved bowling, Alabama football, gardening, flowers and being outdoors. He was always upbeat and enjoyed being a jokester. Mr. Spivey was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Pauline Spivey, and siblings, Hazel Grubb, Hubert Spivey, Ed Spivey, Eugene Spivey, Cecil "Joe" Spivey and Hollis Spivey.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store