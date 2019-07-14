Mr. Lamon Rudolph "Rudy" Irwin, of Anniston, was born on April 15, 1929 in Randolph County and passed away on July 11, 2019 at Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be Monday, July 15th 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Jacksonville Church of Christ with Allen Webster officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Jacksonville. Family will receive friends on Sunday, July 14th 2019, 4-6 p.m. at Gray Brown Service Mortuary.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Olin A. and Elbertie "Bertie" Shelnutt Irwin; brothers, Dausey B. Irwin (wife, Martha), Thomas L. Irwin (wife, Sara), and Roy Max Irwin; sister, Jeannette Irwin Gallahar (husband, J.C.); father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bowden and Mary Ruth Brickhouse.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Nancy Brickhouse Irwin; son, Tim Irwin and his wife Michelle Irwin; grandchildren, Carrie Grace Irwin and Luke Irwin; sister-in-law, Pat Irwin; brother-in-law, Frank Brickhouse and sister-in-law Geraldine Brickhouse, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, long-time friends and members of his church family.
Pallbearers include Luke Irwin, Rusty Irwin, J.J. Irwin, Philip Irwin, Charles Irwin and Richard Mastroianni. Honorary pallbearers include Thomas Irwin, Frank Brickhouse, J.B. Freeman and David Phillips.
Rudy joined the U.S. Navy after graduating from Jacksonville High School. He was deployed aboard the USS Juneau in the Mediterranean, Arctic, Carribean and Pacific theaters before proudly serving his country in combat during the Korean War.
Upon returning home from service he attended Jacksonville State University. Rudy held several positions in a 27-year career with Tape Craft Corporation, becoming an accountant and later the company controller. Mr. Irwin then enjoyed a second career in the computer industry with both Tandy Corporation and as a small business owner.
Rudy served his community as a board member of the East Central United Cerebral Palsy Center. He was a member of the Anniston Chapter of Civitan International for over 40 years where he held the distinction of being chapter president. He also never missed a meeting over the course of 33 years. Rudy was also a member of the Jacksonville Church of Christ, Jaycees and the Coosa Valley Chapter of the National Association of Accountants.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Jacksonville Church of Christ or the East Alabama United Cerebral Palsy Center.
Published in The Anniston Star on July 14, 2019