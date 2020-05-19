Funeral services for Lance Corporal Tyler Alan Cole Albright, 22, of Alexandria, will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, May 22nd, 2020 at Gray Brown Service Mortuary. Family will welcome friends from 10-12 p.m. prior to service. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, will full military honors.
He is survived by his spouse, Ivena Albright, parents, Courtney Michelle Goode and David Eugene Delmage; sisters, Cindy Albright and Cristy Goode; grandparents, Betty and Tom Dewit, Danny and Mary Albright, Barbara Swihart, and Matthew Delmage; nieces and nephews, Tahj, Jace, Avalee, including a host of other family members.
Mr. Albright is proceeded in death by his grandparents, Ben Coledarn and Gaynell Coledarn; great-grandparents, Inez and George Kilgore; grandparents, Betty and Earl Jennings; grandfather, Paul Bray; uncles, Jack Talbert, William Kilgore, Eddie Kilgore, Butch Kilgore; cousins, Bill Miller, Ann Deese; aunts, Becky, Georgie Dotson, Gay Garrett, Frankie Gaultney.
Tyler was a very caring person who would never hurt a soul. He would help anyone that needed anything. Couldn't ask for a better son, family member, and marine. He enjoyed his games and was always considered a good Samaritan. God Bless the U.S.A!
Online condolences may be made at www.graybrownservice.com
He is survived by his spouse, Ivena Albright, parents, Courtney Michelle Goode and David Eugene Delmage; sisters, Cindy Albright and Cristy Goode; grandparents, Betty and Tom Dewit, Danny and Mary Albright, Barbara Swihart, and Matthew Delmage; nieces and nephews, Tahj, Jace, Avalee, including a host of other family members.
Mr. Albright is proceeded in death by his grandparents, Ben Coledarn and Gaynell Coledarn; great-grandparents, Inez and George Kilgore; grandparents, Betty and Earl Jennings; grandfather, Paul Bray; uncles, Jack Talbert, William Kilgore, Eddie Kilgore, Butch Kilgore; cousins, Bill Miller, Ann Deese; aunts, Becky, Georgie Dotson, Gay Garrett, Frankie Gaultney.
Tyler was a very caring person who would never hurt a soul. He would help anyone that needed anything. Couldn't ask for a better son, family member, and marine. He enjoyed his games and was always considered a good Samaritan. God Bless the U.S.A!
Online condolences may be made at www.graybrownservice.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 19, 2020.