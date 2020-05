Funeral services for Lance Corporal Tyler Alan Cole Albright, 22, of Alexandria, will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, May 22nd, 2020 at Gray Brown Service Mortuary. Family will welcome friends from 10-12 p.m. prior to service. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, will full military honors.He is survived by his spouse, Ivena Albright, parents, Courtney Michelle Goode and David Eugene Delmage; sisters, Cindy Albright and Cristy Goode; grandparents, Betty and Tom Dewit, Danny and Mary Albright, Barbara Swihart, and Matthew Delmage; nieces and nephews, Tahj, Jace, Avalee, including a host of other family members.Mr. Albright is proceeded in death by his grandparents, Ben Coledarn and Gaynell Coledarn; great-grandparents, Inez and George Kilgore; grandparents, Betty and Earl Jennings; grandfather, Paul Bray; uncles, Jack Talbert, William Kilgore, Eddie Kilgore, Butch Kilgore; cousins, Bill Miller, Ann Deese; aunts, Becky, Georgie Dotson, Gay Garrett, Frankie Gaultney.Tyler was a very caring person who would never hurt a soul. He would help anyone that needed anything. Couldn't ask for a better son, family member, and marine. He enjoyed his games and was always considered a good Samaritan. God Bless the U.S.A!Online condolences may be made at www.graybrownservice.com