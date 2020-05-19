Lance Corporal Tyler Alan Cole Albright
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lance Corporal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services for Lance Corporal Tyler Alan Cole Albright, 22, of Alexandria, will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, May 22nd, 2020 at Gray Brown Service Mortuary. Family will welcome friends from 10-12 p.m. prior to service. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, will full military honors.
He is survived by his spouse, Ivena Albright, parents, Courtney Michelle Goode and David Eugene Delmage; sisters, Cindy Albright and Cristy Goode; grandparents, Betty and Tom Dewit, Danny and Mary Albright, Barbara Swihart, and Matthew Delmage; nieces and nephews, Tahj, Jace, Avalee, including a host of other family members.
Mr. Albright is proceeded in death by his grandparents, Ben Coledarn and Gaynell Coledarn; great-grandparents, Inez and George Kilgore; grandparents, Betty and Earl Jennings; grandfather, Paul Bray; uncles, Jack Talbert, William Kilgore, Eddie Kilgore, Butch Kilgore; cousins, Bill Miller, Ann Deese; aunts, Becky, Georgie Dotson, Gay Garrett, Frankie Gaultney.
Tyler was a very caring person who would never hurt a soul. He would help anyone that needed anything. Couldn't ask for a better son, family member, and marine. He enjoyed his games and was always considered a good Samaritan. God Bless the U.S.A!
Online condolences may be made at www.graybrownservice.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Gray Brown-Service Mortuary
Send Flowers
MAY
22
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Gray Brown-Service Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gray Brown-Service Mortuary
1329 Wilmer Ave
Anniston, AL 362014651
2562363441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved