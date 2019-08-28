Memorial services for LaNelle J. Powell, age 68, of Oxford, will be Thursday, August 29, 2019, 3:00 PM in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Dr. Mack Amis will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Dogwood Trail Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1:00 PM until service time at the funeral home. Mrs. Powell passed away on Monday at her residence. Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Meharg (Andy), son, Jeff Powell (Kellie), grandchildren; Jared Powell (Maddie), Kaley Powell, Kamryn Powell, and their mother, Karie Powell, Jackson Powell, Kourtney Powell, James Kirk, brother, Robert Johnson (Marcia), sister, Beth Ledford (Dave), sister, Jackie Collier (Claude), brother in law, John Powell (Rhonda), several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Powell was a resident of Oxford and was retired from Anniston Army Depot. She was a member of Parker Memorial Baptist Church. Mrs. Powell was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Mozelle Prescott, and her husband, Jim Powell. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 28, 2019