Funeral service for Mr. Larry D. Hardy, 82, of Anniston will be 1:00 pm, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with Rev. Dean Pearce and Rev. Ron Burson officiating. Burial to follow at Eulaton First Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, May 24th, 2019 from 12pm till service time at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Mr. Hardy is survived by his wife Marjorie Hardy; daughters, Anita Watts (Mike), Renee Bodenner (Bradley); sons, Bryan Hardy (Rhonda) and Dale Hardy (Louria); brother, Ralph Hardy (Mary); grandchildren, Valerie Turley (John), Jacob Watts (Alex), Kendra Wickland (Matt), Adam Hardy, Austin Hardy, Christian Hardy, Kylie Hardy, Skylar Hardy, Alex Hardy and River Hardy; great-grandchildren, Morgan Boling, David Turley, Meagan Turley, Fisher Watts, Keegan Wickland, Eli Wickland and Owen Wickland; nephew, Tim Hardy (Sherry). Mr. Hardy is preceded in death by his parents, R. D. and Lass Hardy; grandson, Justin Scott; nephew, Rusty Hardy, and, niece Jenny Lynn Hardy. Pallbearers will be Grandsons Condolences may be left at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on May 23, 2019