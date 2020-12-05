Private service for Mr. Larry Dean Amerson, of Wellington, will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Per the family's wishes there will be no public visitation. Please feel free to participate in the service by watching the live stream at 2:00 p.m. from Mt. Zion's Facebook page. Dr. Roland Brown, Dr. Garry Ragsdale and Rev. George Robinson will be officiating. Burial will follow the service in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. On Thursday, December 3, 2020, Larry Dean Amerson, loving husband, and father of two children, and two stepsons, passed away at 67. Larry was born on April 21, 1953, in Anniston, AL. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Gross; his mother, Earlene; his grandson, Walter; and his sister-cousin, Elaine Smith. He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Annalisa Amerson; his two children, Laura Amerson and Lee Amerson (Meghan); two stepsons, Wesley Young (Amy) and Jordan Russell (Allison); brother-cousin, James Autrey (Carol); sister-cousin, Nona Cosper; father-in-law, Robert Diamond (Darlene); and numerous cousins. Larry served Calhoun County as a law enforcement officer for 42 years, 22 of which were as Sheriff, as well as four years as 911 Director. His devotion to protecting the citizens of Calhoun County and enhancing the services of law enforcement nationwide were only exceeded by his devotion to his family and his faith. As an avid outdoorsman, he worked hard to also protect and respect the environment and its inhabitants. Pallbearers will be Matthew Savage, Lynde Meeder, Marcus Wood, Jason Oden, Jon Garlick and Carter Allen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Calhoun Cleburne Children's Center at 2100 Leighton Avenue Anniston, AL 36207. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com.
