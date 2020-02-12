Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Durrand Crosson. View Sign Service Information Dryden Funeral Home 1467 Almon Street Heflin , AL 36264 (256)-463-2287 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Funeral service 2:00 PM Dryden Funeral Home 1467 Almon Street Heflin , AL 36264 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Mr. Larry Durrand Crosson, 71, of Heflin, AL, will be at 2:00 pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Dryden Funeral Home in Heflin, AL. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon - 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Crosson passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family, after a 4-year battle with cancer. He was born on Dec 22, 1948, in Anniston, Alabama. He graduated from Cleburne County High School, where he was a star basketball player. After high school, he proudly served his country in the United States Army and Alabama Army National Guard. He worked for many years with his brother, Hollis, doing paint and body work at B & C Motors in Anniston, where he learned the art of estimating, the value of putting in a good days' work and helping customers, and the importance of heeding the advice of his older brother, who lovingly called Larry "Sud" --- the origins of that nickname remain a mystery. He retired from Anniston Army Depot as a Heavy Mobile Equipment Mechanic, after 21 years of service, where he made many good friends and was proud to continue to serve his country. He spent his leisure time fishing as much as he could and celebrating life with his family. Throughout the years Larry participated in many fishing tournaments and helped start the "Alabama Hawg Hunters" fishing club. After retirement, Larry spent more time doing the things he loved, like fishing, tending his horse farm, building a family cabin, and spending time with family. Larry was a "simple, no-frills man" who spent his time helping others and sharing his faith and love of God with everyone and he was a member of Pinetucky Baptist Church. He loved his children and wife, and spent his last days talking about how proud he was of them and appreciative of the love they had shown him during his illness. Mr. Crosson is preceded in death by his parents, John Thomas Crosson and Ruth Beatrice Knight Crosson, his son, Bradley Thomas Crosson, and his brother, Hugh Donald Crosson. He is survived by his wife, of 14 years, Phyllis Cavender Crosson, his daughter, Meredith Leigh Crosson, his sons, Jeffrey David Henson and William David Henson, and his brother Hollis Knight Crosson (Linda). The family would like to thank UAB Kirklin Clinic, Drs. Hammock, Holcombe, and Nabell, and Kindred Hospice for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The , ATTN: Joe Lee Griffin - , 1104 Ireland Way, Birmingham, AL 35205 He is survived by his wife, of 14 years, Phyllis Cavender Crosson, his daughter, Meredith Leigh Crosson, his sons, Jeffrey David Henson and William David Henson, and his brother Hollis Knight Crosson (Linda). The family would like to thank UAB Kirklin Clinic, Drs. Hammock, Holcombe, and Nabell, and Kindred Hospice for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The , ATTN: Joe Lee Griffin - , 1104 Ireland Way, Birmingham, AL 35205 