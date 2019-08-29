Funeral service for Mr. Larry J. Ball, 70 of Oxford, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home with burial to follow. Reverend Nathan Headrick and Pastor Larry Holcombe will be officiating the service. The family will receive friends Friday night at the funeral home from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Mr. Ball passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Stringfellow Memorial Hospital in Anniston, surrounded by his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, B.C. Ball and Laura Pettus. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Candy Ball Cash and her husband, Lane; brother, Tony Ball, one grandson, Conner Cash; Nieces, Cyndi Ball Griffith, Shelley Ball Mitchell; three great nieces, Lauren Summers, Alyssa Welch and Madison Welch; one uncle, Speedy Ball. Mr. Ball was a U.S. Navy Veteran, where he served during the Vietman Conflict. He retired from the Anniston Army Depot with over 20 years of service. He was a lifelong drag racing fan and loved Alabama football. Pallbearers will be Jeremy McGinnis, Donnie McGinnis, Cecil Drummond, Mitchell Ball, Lane Cash, and Conner Cash. Online condolences may be left to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 29, 2019