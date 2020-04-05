|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry O. Glass.
Larry O. Glass, 79, of Stevenson, AL, passed away April 2, 2020 at Shepherd's Cove Hospice in Albertville, AL.
Larry, a pastor, journalist and polio survivor, was the son of Olin Loy and Ethel LaVerde McCrelles Glass, born May 14, 1940, in a three-room house Alexandria, AL.
He grew up in the Calhoun County, Alabama area and was a 1958 Graduate of Oxford High School. Larry graduated in 1965 from Tennessee Temple School in Chattanooga where he held a BA degree in Bible with a minor in psychology.
His love of newspapers caused him to start the North Jackson Progress in Stevenson, AL, that existed for more than 40 years. Larry was told he would never walk again due to polio, but he persevered with God's guiding hand and become an inspiration to others. He was an overcomer!
During his 53-year tenure of pastoring, he served many churches in Ohio, West Virginia and Alabama. He was a member of Brashers Chapel Church in Albertville, AL. Through his abiding faith, he led many to the Lord.
Larry is survived by his children: Lee (Diane) Glass, Mark Glass, Kristal (Alan) Moman, Shila (Kevin) McKinney, Wendy (Tim) Aultman, Iesa Smith; honorary daughter Machelle McCrary; grandchildren: Christopher Woodruff, Brittany Barnard, Justin Rorex, Nikki Glass, Mattison Glass, Noah Glass, Lindsey Glass, Matthew Moman, Kinsey Moman, Briley Moman, Drew Aultman, Brad Aultman, Alexandria Aultman, Kennedy Aultman, Katherine Aultman, Hailey Smith, Hunter Smith, Sedona McKinney, Cody McKinney, Avery McKinney, Ashley Adams, Katie Adams, Victoria Torres, Joe Esquivel, Katelyn Steele; great-grandchildren Jason Troxler, Carrie Troxler, Makayleigh Glass, Khloe Woodruff, Braiden Woodruff, Braxton Woodruff, Kalyssa Parnell, Maliyah Barnard, honorary great-grandson Gunner Kade McCrary; brother Michael C. Brown; sisters: Patricia Jones, Carolyn Hill and a host of other relatives.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 53 years Nina Faye Powell Glass.
Donations may be made in Larry's memory to Children's Bible Ministry, c/o Justin Rorex, P.O. Box 30, Stevenburg, VA 22741. Condolences may be expressed online at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Anniston Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|