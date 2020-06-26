A memorial service for Mr. Larry Sprinkle Jr., 56 of Anniston, will be on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm at First Baptist Church of White Plains with Pastor Eric Snider officiating. The family will receive friends on the same day from 11:30 am until time of the service at the church. Larry passed away on June 24, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his wife, Diddie Sprinkle; parents, Larry and MaryAnn Sprinkle and Teresa Sparks; step children, Tyler Cast and Kacie Cast; sister, Tracy Rouse (Phil); niece, Anna Tucker (Luke); nephew, Ben Rouse; aunt, Ellen Rinehart; close friend, Tim Riley (Cynthia), and several cousins. Larry was a member at First Baptist Church of White Plains. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611





