A memorial service for Mr. Larry Sprinkle Jr., 56 of Anniston, will be on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm at First Baptist Church of White Plains with Pastor Eric Snider officiating. The family will receive friends on the same day from 11:30 am until time of the service at the church. Larry passed away on June 24, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his wife, Diddie Sprinkle; parents, Larry and MaryAnn Sprinkle and Teresa Sparks; step children, Tyler Cast and Kacie Cast; sister, Tracy Rouse (Phil); niece, Anna Tucker (Luke); nephew, Ben Rouse; aunt, Ellen Rinehart; close friend, Tim Riley (Cynthia), and several cousins. Larry was a member at First Baptist Church of White Plains. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611


Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
11:30 - 01:00 PM
First Baptist Church of White Plains
JUN
27
Memorial service
01:00 PM
First Baptist Church of White Plains
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
50 Hamric Drive East
Oxford, AL 36203
(256) 831-4611
