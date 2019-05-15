Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chapel Hill Funeral Home 542 West 52nd Street Anniston , AL 36206 (256)-820-5151 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Chapel Hill Funeral Home 542 West 52nd Street Anniston , AL 36206 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Chapel Hill Funeral Home 542 West 52nd Street Anniston , AL 36206 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral service for Rev. Larry W Howard, 72, of Anniston will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with Dr. Stephen Anthony and Dr. Sid Nichols officiating. Burial will follow at Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00 till 8:00pm on Wednesday May 15th at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Mr. Howard is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joyce Howard; daughters, Missy (Mike) Harris, Bettina (Jerry) Brown; sisters, Joyce Medders, Faye Draughon, and Sue Mc Dill.; grandchildren, Jesse Harris, Bethany (LaDarryl) Shorter, Madison Raughton, Caleb Raughton, Brenna Harris, Ashley (Brandon) Moore and Hannah Brown; great grandchildren, Junior Shorter, Monii Shorter and Lyvia Shorter; his 4 legged companions Buddy and Baxter and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Howard is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Grace Howard and brother, John Howard. Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be his golfing buddies. Mr. Howard was native of Ohatchee and lived in the Anniston area most of his life. He worked 17 years at Lee Brass and worked 35 years as a real estate broker in Anniston. He served 6 years in the Army National Guard. He was an avid golfer. Mr. Howard was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church where he faithfully served as a deacon for many years and as a Sunday School teacher. He was also an ordained minister helping several local area churches. He will be missed by his family and friends. Funeral service for Rev. Larry W Howard, 72, of Anniston will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with Dr. Stephen Anthony and Dr. Sid Nichols officiating. Burial will follow at Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00 till 8:00pm on Wednesday May 15th at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Mr. Howard is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joyce Howard; daughters, Missy (Mike) Harris, Bettina (Jerry) Brown; sisters, Joyce Medders, Faye Draughon, and Sue Mc Dill.; grandchildren, Jesse Harris, Bethany (LaDarryl) Shorter, Madison Raughton, Caleb Raughton, Brenna Harris, Ashley (Brandon) Moore and Hannah Brown; great grandchildren, Junior Shorter, Monii Shorter and Lyvia Shorter; his 4 legged companions Buddy and Baxter and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Howard is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Grace Howard and brother, John Howard. Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be his golfing buddies. Mr. Howard was native of Ohatchee and lived in the Anniston area most of his life. He worked 17 years at Lee Brass and worked 35 years as a real estate broker in Anniston. He served 6 years in the Army National Guard. He was an avid golfer. Mr. Howard was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church where he faithfully served as a deacon for many years and as a Sunday School teacher. He was also an ordained minister helping several local area churches. He will be missed by his family and friends. Published in The Anniston Star on May 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close