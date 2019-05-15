The Anniston Star

Rev. Larry W. Howard

Guest Book
  • "Ohatchee High School, Class of 1964.Larry was class..."
    - Barbara Thrasher Swift
  • "Joyce and family sure was sorry to hear about Larry due to..."
    - william legon
  • "So saddened to hear about Larry's passing. We know where he..."
    - Joyce & Earl Comer
  • "I'm so saddened at Larry's passing. He was such a great..."
    - Joe Whittington
  • "Larry, I will miss your presence at the Board of REALTOR..."
    - Carol Fischer
Service Information
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
542 West 52nd Street
Anniston, AL
36206
(256)-820-5151
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
542 West 52nd Street
Anniston, AL 36206
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
542 West 52nd Street
Anniston, AL 36206
View Map
Obituary
Funeral service for Rev. Larry W Howard, 72, of Anniston will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with Dr. Stephen Anthony and Dr. Sid Nichols officiating. Burial will follow at Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00 till 8:00pm on Wednesday May 15th at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Mr. Howard is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joyce Howard; daughters, Missy (Mike) Harris, Bettina (Jerry) Brown; sisters, Joyce Medders, Faye Draughon, and Sue Mc Dill.; grandchildren, Jesse Harris, Bethany (LaDarryl) Shorter, Madison Raughton, Caleb Raughton, Brenna Harris, Ashley (Brandon) Moore and Hannah Brown; great grandchildren, Junior Shorter, Monii Shorter and Lyvia Shorter; his 4 legged companions Buddy and Baxter and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Howard is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Grace Howard and brother, John Howard. Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be his golfing buddies. Mr. Howard was native of Ohatchee and lived in the Anniston area most of his life. He worked 17 years at Lee Brass and worked 35 years as a real estate broker in Anniston. He served 6 years in the Army National Guard. He was an avid golfer. Mr. Howard was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church where he faithfully served as a deacon for many years and as a Sunday School teacher. He was also an ordained minister helping several local area churches. He will be missed by his family and friends.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 15, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Anniston, AL   (256) 820-5151
