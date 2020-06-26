Funeral services for Mr. Larry Wayne Kennedy, 77, of Oxford, were held privately on June 25th, 2020. Mr. Kennedy passed away on June 22nd, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. He is survived by his wife, Janet Kennedy; sons' Gregory Wayne Kennedy and his wife Laura, Christopher Wayne Kennedy and his wife Heather; grandchildren, Jessica Kennedy, Landon Kennedy, and Caylie Kennedy. Mr. Kennedy is proceeded in death by his parents, James and Vera Kennedy. Larry was known for the amazing love he had for his family. Being a loving husband, father, and grandfather was one of his greatest gifts. He is always loved by those who knew him and will be missed by many.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store