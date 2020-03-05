The Anniston Star

LaSandra Nunn "Punkin"

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaSandra Nunn "Punkin".
Service Information
Anniston Funeral Service
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL
36201
(256)-236-0319
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Anniston Funeral Service
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL 36201
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Memorial service for LaSandra Nunn "Punkin" 42, will be Friday, March 6, at 1pm at the Anniston Funeral Service Outreach Ministry in the Russell H. Williams Memorial Chapel with Pastor Smith, officiating. Ms. Nunn passed away February 28, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. Survivors include her children: ZaKoria, Zakobe and Zanya Nunn: companion: Decarlo Thomas; her father: Lester J. Lindsey; sister: Keely Holloway other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Gayle A. Lindsey, grandparents, Junior and Ida Nunn, brother, William Nunn. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2362360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.