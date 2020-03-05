Memorial service for LaSandra Nunn "Punkin" 42, will be Friday, March 6, at 1pm at the Anniston Funeral Service Outreach Ministry in the Russell H. Williams Memorial Chapel with Pastor Smith, officiating. Ms. Nunn passed away February 28, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. Survivors include her children: ZaKoria, Zakobe and Zanya Nunn: companion: Decarlo Thomas; her father: Lester J. Lindsey; sister: Keely Holloway other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Gayle A. Lindsey, grandparents, Junior and Ida Nunn, brother, William Nunn. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2362360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 5, 2020