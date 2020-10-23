Funeral Services for Laura Burkard Self will be conducted at Chapel Hill Funeral Home Anniston, AL, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm. The Reverend Virgil Bohn will be officiating. The chapel will be open at 1:30 pm for guests. A graveside service for immediate family will follow at Eulaton United Methodist Church. Laura Burkard Self, a life-long resident of the Anniston area, died Tuesday, the 20th of October at Stringfellow Hospital. Laura was born Oct 28, 1923 in Bridgeport, AL. She is proceeded in death by her husband Bryan G. Self and by her parents Maud and Martin Burkard, sisters Mary B. Simpson (James), Evelyn B. Butler (Paul), Jeserene B. Taylor (Derwood). She is also proceeded in death by her brother Martin Burkard, Jr (Bernice). Laura is survived by her son Wayne G. Self (Rebecca) of Huntsville, AL, their children Audra S. Johns (Mike) of Gurley, AL, Penny S. LaFleur (Kirk) of Senoia, GA and Ragan Self (Michelle) of Huntsville, AL. She is also survived by her daughter Donna S. Crow (Marshall) of Anniston and their children Laura C. Young (Mark) of Aurora, CO and Shane Crow (Anna) of Weddington, NC. Laura had twelve great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Laura was an active member of Eulaton United Methodist Church until her health declined. She served in many different capacities at Eulaton. She served as church financial secretary and was a member of the Administrative Board. She was a member of the United Methodist Women and Young at Heart. She taught youth Sunday School & MYF. Laura and Bryan were sweethearts in high school but did not marry until Nov 12, 1945 when he returned from four years of service overseas in the Army Air Corp during WWII. They were married almost 60 years prior to Bryan's death. Laura resided at Legacy Village Assisted Living of Jacksonville, AL for the last six years. She loved living there in the Christian atmosphere, while enjoying numerous activities and socializing with friends. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers for the excellent care and love shown to her. Pallbearers will be Shane Crow, Mike Johns, Kirk LaFleur and Ragan Self. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eulaton United Methodist Church general fund or cemetery fund. Social distancing and mask will be required. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelhillfh.com