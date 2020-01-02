A funeral service for Mrs. Laura Dabbs Fuller, 66, of Munford, will be on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with Deacon Jeff Stephens officiating. The family will receive friends on the same day from 12:00 pm until the time of the service. Mrs. Fuller passed away on December 30, 2019.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 47 years, Glen Fuller; daughters, Tina Fuller and Crystal Fuller Hibbs (Josh); grandchildren, Whitney Hughes, Krista Hughes (Blake and Wil Bice), Mickala Patterson, and Devan Burk; siblings, Billy Dabbs (Jeanette) and Betty Ann Reaves, and a hoist of extended family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Edith Dabbs; siblings, Wayne Dabbs, Linda Faye Dabbs and Elaine Gardner.
Pallbearers will be Chris Wolf, Marcus Perkins, Frankie Harbin, Colvin Phillips, Blake Bice, Leslie East and Shane Fuller.
Mrs. Fuller loved reading, especially Harry Potter books. She collected lighthouses.
Mrs. Fuller was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be greatly missed by all those that knew her.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 2, 2020