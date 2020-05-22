Laura Jean Jarzen
It is with great sadness that the family of Ms. Laura Jean Jarzen announce her passing after a brave battle with cancer. Laura passed away on May 19 at the age of 43. Family will have a private ceremony at Forestlawn Gardens. She is survived by her mother, Jane Ford; her brother, Mark Jarzen (Jodie); her sister, Lynn Jarzen Eaton (Bob); three nephews: Hurricane, Skylor, and Hayden; and a niece, Anna. She is preceded in death by her father, Tom Jarzen, and her stepfather, Jerre Ford. Laura had a generous soul and a deep appreciation for her family, friends, and her animals, especially her adorable little dog, Bandit. Laura was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be greatly missed and greatly celebrated for the life she led, the kindness she showed to everyone she met, and the strength with which she carried herself through her biggest challenges. Her family is especially grateful to the women at the Lovelady Center for the compassion, support, and love they offered Laura during her illness. She cherished her Lovelady family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lovelady Center, 7916 Second Ave. S., Birmingham, AL. 35206.

Published in The Anniston Star on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 21, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
LaGuina Matthews
Classmate
