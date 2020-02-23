Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Laura Louise Martin. View Sign Service Information Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 (256)-236-3441 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Mrs. Laura Louise Martin, 77, of Jacksonville, will be Tuesday, February 25th 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Gray Brown Service Mortuary with Michael Greenwood offciating. Burial will follow at Edgemont Cemetery. Family will receive friends at 11:00 a.m. until service time. Mrs. Martin passed away on February 22nd 2020.

She is survived by her daughters, Susan Tucker and her husband Greg, Margaret Greenwood, and Tammy Martin Robertson; grandchildren, Michael, Stephen and Melinda Greenwood, Shelby and Sydney Baker, including five great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Martin is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Lee Martin; parents, Blair and Louise VanDyke; sister, Patricia Frost; brother, Bill VanDyke.

Pallbearers will be Greg Tucker, Philip Greenwood, Richard Baker, Michael Greenwood, Stephen Greenwood, and Dalemetrius Reddick.

Laura was born in Tazewell, Virginia on December 31st 1942. Her and her family moved down to Jacksonville, FL where she was raised. After getting married to Fred, she moved to Anniston, AL in 1963, which became her home. She was a member of Good News Assembly of God. The family would like to give a special thanks to caregiver Cindy Willis, and Amedisys Hospice.

