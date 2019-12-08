Funeral Service for Laura N. Primm, 87, of Anniston will be 2:00 pm, Monday, December 9, 2019 at Chapel Hill Funeral home. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6-8 pm at the funeral home.
Mrs. Primm passed away Wednesday evening at her residence.
Survivors include her daughters, Anne Howell and husband Steve, and Sandy Perrillo and husband Duffy; sons, Douglas Primm and wife Nancy; and Robert Primm; 11 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Mrs. Primm is preceded in death by husband, James L. Primm; father, Lawrence N. Douglas; mother, Mary Irene Kohen; sister, Mary Steckdaub; and brothers, Lawrence Douglas and George Douglas.
Pallbearers will be Justin Primm, Nolan Primm, Matthew Primm, Noah Primm, Trey Primm, Mason Jairrels, Steve Howell and Jackson Primm.
Honorary pallbearers will be, Robert Primm, Scott Primm, Joe Clark, Marcus Jairrels, Conner Moss, Collin Moss, Braydon Cook and all other grandsons and great grandsons.
Mrs. Primm was native of Kansas City Kansas and spent much of her life in Ogden Utah. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints.
Mrs. Primm was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed.
Online condolences may be made at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 8, 2019