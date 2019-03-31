Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Lavada Ann Carter. View Sign

Mrs. Lavada Ann Carter passed to her heavenly home on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 83, surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor at Chapel Hill Funeral Home on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 12pm. The family will receive friends from 9-12 pm at the funeral home.Pallbearers will be grandsons, Josh Nilsen, Justin Burney, David Burgess; and nephews, Tim Calloway, Bruce Evans, and Mike Calloway. Alan Barnett will be the honorary pallbearer. Services will be conducted by Chaplain Dave Bolin, Roy Evans, her nephew and family.Mrs. Carter is survived by her daughter, Bridget Burgess Burney (Jeff), Lawanna Burgess Wade (Donnie), Lisa Burgess Reese (Dennis); her son, Gerald Ray Burgess, Jr. (Jerri); stepdaughters, Donna Carter Kracke (Walter), Tina Carter; sister, Shelby Jean Raper; fourteen grandchildren, Justin Burney, Lauren Houseknecht, Josh Nilsen, Autumn Nilsen, Lavada Wade, Justin Wade, Ashley Arnold, Audra Patterson, Katie Mabeus, David Burgess, Anna Ito, Lawanna Heath, Carter Kracke and Renee Carter; twenty-seven great grandchildren, and brothers-in-law, Raymond Calloway and Charles Burgess (and Onecia).She was preceded in death by her husband of 20 years and father of her children, Alabama State Representative Gerald Ray Burgess; her late husband of 32 years, Dr. William A. Carter; stepson, John Carter, sisters, Jo Carroll Calloway and Judy Carroll Evans (and Doug); adoptive parents, Hamp and Dora Carroll; biological parents, Retta and Unit Aldridge.Mrs. Carter was born in Gadsden, Alabama on December 26, 1935, and in her early childhood, lived in Albertville, Alabama. She was adopted at age 12 by the Carroll's from Anniston. She was a 1955 graduate of Anniston High School and retired as a budget assistant at Fort McClellan. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Irondale. She also attended the Hillcrest Baptist in Anniston during her later years, and as a teen, was a member of the First Baptist Church of Anniston. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at the age of 12 during a tent revival in Anniston and during a sermon by Evangelist J. Harold Smith , entitled, "The Love of God." Some of the highlights of her life included being a varsity cheerleader for the Anniston High School Bulldogs, a member of the AHS Volleyball Team; member of the AHS Girls' Tennis Team; member of the Alliance Francaise of Birmingham. She traveled to France, England, Germany, Italy, Greece, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Russia, Canada, Switzerland, Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska, and to many historical sites in the United States. She and her late husband, Dr. Carter, attended many of the Anniston High School reunions. She treasured her children and grandchildren and taught them throughout her adult life about Jesus Christ and the great love of God though his Son, Jesus Christ. She was instrumental in leading them all to Jesus. She had as endearing love for orphans and helped many financially and spiritually. She was an avid reader. She studied the Bible extensively and read many Christian books, and history and classical literary works throughout her life. She loved the theatre, art and classical music. During her later years, she read the devotional, Jesus Calling by Sarah Young.Memorial may be made to the First Baptist Church of Irondale or the Hill Crest Baptist Church in Saks. The family is deeply appreciative of the loving service provided by Adrianna Rawls and Valda Huddleston, her caregivers; Southern Care New Beacon Hospice; Karryann Christopher, her hospice Aide; and Autumn Murphy, Tonya Miller, and Gail Kellum, her nurses.Online condolences may be made at Funeral Home Chapel Hill Funeral Home

542 West 52nd Street

Anniston , AL 36206

