The funeral service for Mrs. Lawanna Prater Grizzle, 63, of Anniston, will be at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs with Dr. Roland P. Brown officiating. Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Grizzle passed away on December 11, 2019.
Mrs. Grizzle was a native of Calhoun County. She was a graduate of Anniston High School and Auburn University. She went on to receive her masters degree from Jacksonville State University. Mrs. Grizzle taught at C.E. Hanna Elementary School, Coffee Street Elementary School in Enterprise, Coldwater Elementary School, and finished her career after 13 years at White Plains Elementary School. She was a member of Golden Springs Baptist Church and was very active in the Esther Sunday School Class. Mrs. Grizzle loved to scrapbook and enjoyed her new hobby of horseback riding.
Mrs. Grizzle is preceded in death by her parents, Buford K. and Dorothy Willis Prater; and a brother, Kenneth Prater Jr.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Frank Grizzle, of Anniston; a son, Franklin Bret Grizzle and his wife, Stephanie, of Corpus Christi, TX; two grandsons, whom she adored, Noah Patrick Grizzle and Ryan Alric Grizzle, both of Corpus Christi, TX; a sister, Barbara McColl and her husband, George "Buck" McColl, of Thomasville, NC; a brother, Barry Prater and his wife, Beth, of Savannah, GA; a sister-in-law, Virginia Turner, of Jacksonville; two nieces; and three nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org).
Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 15, 2019