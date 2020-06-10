Lawrence Bonner
Funeral service for Mr. Lawrence Bonner, 88, of Webster's Chapel will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday June 12, 2020 at Glencoe Hokes Bluff Chapel with Reverend Gene Burgess officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Mt. View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until time of the service at Glencoe Hokes Bluff Funeral Home. Mr. Bonner passed away on Monday June 8, 2020 at Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his son Daryl Bonner. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Nancy Bonner; son, Ronald (Dawn) Bonner; grandchildren Ashley (Randy) Robbins, Colton Bonner and Cody Bonner. Mr. Bonner was a mechanic at FMC Corporation and retired after 27 years. He attended Asberry Baptist Church. Online condolences may be left to the family at: ghbfuneralhome.com. Glencoe Hokes Bluff Funeral Home "Our Family Serving Your Family"

Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Glencoe Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
JUN
12
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Glencoe Hokes Bluff Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
