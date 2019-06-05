Funeral service for Lawrence Edward Cobb, 95, of Anniston will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, June 6 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church with Rev. Eric Snider and Rev. Gary Frames officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 till 2:00 pm on Thursday, June 6th at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. Burial following at Pleasant Ridge Church Cemetery. Mr. Cobb is survived by his daughters, Nancy Frames (Gary), Patti Barnes (David), Sandy Frier (Friedo), Lori Chandler (Jeff); sons, Jeff Cobb and Michael Cobb (Shelley); sister, Mary Catherine Ligon; brothers, Donald Cobb, Stanley Cobb, and Elbert Cobb; 12 grandchildren; 14 great grand-children. Mr. Cobb is preceded in death by his wife, Harriet Cobb. Mr. Cobb was retired from U.S. Air Force after 24 years. Online condolences may be made at www.chapel hillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on June 5, 2019