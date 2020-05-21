Leah L. Casey
1928 - 2020
Leah L. Casey, 91, formerly of Anniston, died Sunday in memory care in Palm Coast, Fl., after suffering from Alzheimer's disease for many years.
Mrs. Casey was born on May 18, 1928, in Wrigley, Tenn., the daughter of Dossie Holmes Sykes and Leah Smith Sykes.
Her mother died a week later and Leah was cared for by her mother's family while her father worked. When Leah was a year old, she was adopted by Hiram Luther Layman and his wife Nora Keeling Layman, Leah's great-aunt. Mr. Layman was the yard master for the L&N Railroad.
Mrs. Casey graduated from Anniston High School and from Jacksonville State Teachers College (now Jacksonville State University) with a degree in elementary education.
She and Mack L. Casey of Anniston were married in August of 1950.
Mrs. Casey taught school, mostly sixth grade, in Oxford and in LaGrange and Brunswick, Ga., and Gainesville, Fl.
Mrs. Casey was preceded in death by her husband and by a daughter, Fara Ann Casey.
Survivors include: her son, Mack Wayne Casey (Mary) of Cumming, Ga.; a daughter, Marcia Casey Langhenry of Daytona Beach; granddaughters Greta Langhenry and Jody Feinberg; grandsons Read Langhenry and Steve Casey; half-sisters Joan Cunningham (Mac) and Lynn Cain; and five great-grandchildren.
Milam Funeral Home in Gainesville, Fl., is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Anniston Star on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Milam Funeral and Cremation Services
311 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601-1803
(800) 433-5361
