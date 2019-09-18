Funeral ceremony for Lee Anthony Nunn, 52, of Alexandria, Al. will be held at 4:00 PM Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Goodson Funeral Chapel with Rev. John H. Oliver, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in White Plains Community Cemetery. Viewing will be held today from 1:00-6:00 PM at the chapel of Goodson Funeral Home. Survivors include: his mother, Mildred R. Nunn of White Plains, Al., two sisters, Annie Pearl (Everal) Souden of Walhalla, SC and Judy Kate (Donald) Vinson of Anniston, Al., Two brothers, Gene Nunn Jr, of Jacksonville, Al and Antonio (Yvonne) Nunn of San Leandro, Ca., Uncles, Olen (Jerelene) Robinson of Choccolocco, Al and Roosevelt (Jean) Robinson of Wendell, NC., Aunt, Dorothy Busbee of Anniston, Al., a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Levi Bowen, Jr. brothers, Roger L. Nunn, Ronald Nunn, and Angelo Q. Nunn, grandparents, Homer John Thomas, and Buna Mae Robinson. "Ye Must Be Born Again" 256.237.9771
Published in The Anniston Star from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019