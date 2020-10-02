1/1
Lee J. "Jock" Swain
Graveside service for Lee J. Swain "Jock" 46, will be Saturday, October 3, at 3 pm at the Edgemont Cemetery with Brother Eric Lavender, officiating. Mr. Swain passed away on September 27, 2020. Mr. Swain graduated from Jacksonville High School in the Class of 1992. He was a Licence Barber. Survivors include his son: Jalen D. Ford; his father: Lee Swain; sisters: Pamela A. Swain, Tanisha (Timmy) Rudolph, Chelsey Hubbard: his fiance: Kimberly Chatman, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Charlsie A. Lee, siblings, Cameron D. Lee, Camela Ann Swain. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Edgemont Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Anniston Funeral Service
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL 36201
(256) 236-0319
