Graveside service for Lee J. Swain "Jock" 46, will be Saturday, October 3, at 3 pm at the Edgemont Cemetery with Brother Eric Lavender, officiating. Mr. Swain passed away on September 27, 2020. Mr. Swain graduated from Jacksonville High School in the Class of 1992. He was a Licence Barber. Survivors include his son: Jalen D. Ford; his father: Lee Swain; sisters: Pamela A. Swain, Tanisha (Timmy) Rudolph, Chelsey Hubbard: his fiance: Kimberly Chatman, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Charlsie A. Lee, siblings, Cameron D. Lee, Camela Ann Swain. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store