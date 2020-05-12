Private family service will be held for Mrs. Lela Nelson Reeves, age 93, of Anniston, who died Thursday, May 7, 2020. Pastor Todd Stewart will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home Announcing.

Lela became a registered nurse during WW ll at Holy Name of Jesus Hospital, where she met her husband of 70 years, Leon. They doted on their children and grandchildren enjoying every chance to be with them. First Baptist Church was their second family where Lela enjoyed Golden Jewels, W.M.U. and her Sunday school class until she was unable to go. She continued to carry out her card ministry to the very end. Spending winters in Florida, traveling in their camper trailer with friends and family was a favorite pastime. Lela enjoyed gardening and craftwork.

She is preceded in death by her husband Leon Reeves, brothers William and wife Mary Ruth, Iverson and wife Ann, Ralph, Julius and sister Lola Limbaugh Callahan.

She is survived by daughter Cathy(Dale) Reeves Roberts, grandson Kyle(Meghan) Roberts, granddaughter Bianca((Tairon) Cofer, great grandchildren Gabriel, Maura, Seyley and Corynn Cofer, Taylor and Jackson Roberts, sisters in law Hazel and Sue Nelson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Jimmy Gamel and Doug Shaddix. Honorary pallbearers are members of her Sunday School Class.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to 1st Baptist Church of Saks building Fund.

Special thanks to Jean and John Purcell, Vicki and Dennis Pontero and The Calhoun County Rescue Squad team.



