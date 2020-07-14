Private graveside service for Mr. Lenn Costner, Sr., 87 of Alexandria, were held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery. Father John Carlisto officiated the service.
Mr. Costner passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Rose Virginia "Ginny" Costner; parents, Levi and Radar Costner; brothers, Dallas and Louie Costner; and his sister, Julia Duncan.
Left to cherish his memories are his children, Lenn Costner, Jr. (Jenny) and Robert Costner (Amy); his grandchildren, Kelly Patterson (Hal), Clay Costner (Jordan), and Tyler Costner (Karmon); his great-grandchildren, Tripp Patterson, Landry Patterson, Lynley Costner, Charlotte Costner and Norah Costner; brother, Earl Costner; sisters, Sandra Baldwin, Connie McCoy, Kathy Brown, Pam Clayton, Linda Reagan; and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Costner was a member of St. Michael and All Angels Church since 1960. He served on the Vestry many years, including Senior Warden for several terms. He joined the Army at the age of 15 in 1948. He met his wife Ginny while stationed at Fort Meade in Maryland and they were married in 1951. He served his country for 10 years and moved to Anniston, in 1960. Mr. Costner was known as "Lenn Your Friend," in the car business for over 20 years, before becoming a full-time cattle farmer. He was involved in many organizations that included Shriners, Masons, Alexandria Civitan, Cattlemen's Association, Calhoun County Farmers Federation and Calhoun Board of Education. He held numerous offices in the organizations he was involved in. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved family dinners, golfing and farming. He especially loved dancing with his wife Ginny, where they were known to clear the dance floor.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to The Church of St. Michaels and All Angels.
Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com.
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home
"Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"