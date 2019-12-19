Funeral service for Mrs. Lennie Faye White, 80, of Piedmont will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Ingram and Mrs. Judy Thompson officiating. Burial will Follow at Piedmont Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 11- 1 p.m. Mrs. White passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at her home. Survivors include one son, Doyce "D.J." White, Jr. (Mischa) of Piedmont; chosen daughter, Judy Thompson (Barry); five granddaughters, Jennifer Gowens (Michael Farley), Alicia Smith (Jamie), Brandy Miller, Tara Frontz (Matthew), and Meria White; two grandsons, Forrest Cannon (Darian) and Randall Cannon (Tiffany); 12 great grandchildren; one sister, Willie Cook; one brother, Hugh Studdard; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Dakota Gowens, Brady Gowens, Kenyon Gowens, Wesley Bass, Mason Berry, and Nathan Johnson. Honorary Pallbearer will be John Paul Lane. Mrs. White was a lifelong resident of Piedmont and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Piedmont where she was a member of the Esthers Sunday School Class. She retired from Parker Hannifan in Jacksonville. Mrs. White raised half of Piedmont and was best known as "Granny White." She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. Mrs. White was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Doyce V. White, Sr; parents, Charlie Frank "Dock" and Dovie Lee Potts Studdard; and four siblings. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Piedmont Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 333, Piedmont, AL 36272. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Amedysis Home Health and Hospice, the First Baptist Church of Piedmont, visiting angels, and McClellan Oncology. www.thompsonfuneralhomepiedmont.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 19, 2019