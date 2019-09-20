Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leola Godhigh. View Sign Service Information Viewing 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM Funeral 12:00 PM Seventeenth Street Missionary Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral ceremony for Leola Godhigh, 69, of Anniston, Al will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Seventeenth Street Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Jeffrey E. Mills officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens and Mausoleum. Mrs. Godhigh departed this life on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Viewing will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 from 1:00-6:00 PM. Survivors include: her loving husband of 47 years, Percy Godhigh, Jr.; two sons, Samuel Wayne Dailey and Percy Godhigh lll ; one grandson, Sabasian K. Godhigh ; one brother, David L. Mims, Jr. ; five sisters, Rosa L. Berry (Troy), Patricia Mims, Shirley Shurgas (Charlie), Loreta Jenkins, and Linda Mims; two brothers-in-law, Cedric Little (Brenda) and Edward Godhigh (Jackie); three sisters -in -law, Geralynn Tillery, Sylvia Cox (Richard), and Aleatha Foster; mother-in-law, Rosa Little, one aunt, Lebertha Roberson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, David L. Mims Sr. and Lagusta Mims, her only daughter, Venus Felica Godhigh, brother, Eddie Mims. "Ye Must Be Born Again" 256.237.9771. Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 20, 2019

