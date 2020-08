Or Copy this URL to Share

Graveside service Leola Woods McElderry 86, "LoLo" will be Saturday, August 15, at noon at the Hall Grove Baptist Church Cemetery where Rev. Earl Moss, Sr, pastor, Rev. Edward Chatman, officiating. Mrs. McElderry passed away on August 4, 2020 at Talladega Healthcare. Survivors include her sons: Mack (Helen) McElderry, Eddie (Beverly) McElderry, Freddie (Teresa) McElderry; granddaughter/daughter: LaConya McElderry, grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude Sr. and Ola Woods, her husband, Arthuyr J. McElderry, siblings, James O. Woods, Claude Woods, Jr., Ruby Woods Mathis, grandchildren, Shannon McElderry, Demetrius White"Meat", great grandchild, Kyan Tuck. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey Williams 2562360319

