Funeral services for Leon Quintez Crook "Tez" 42, will be on January 11, at noon at the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church where Rev. Carlton Phillips, pastor, with Rev. Carlos Woodard, officiating. Interment will follow at Eden Hills Cemetery. Mr. Crook passed away on January 5, 2020. Mr. Crook's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to services. Survivors include his mother: Brenda F. Crook; children; Kyle Valentine, Michael Crook, Kayana Crook and Breanna Wilson; brothers: Jonathan Crook (Brittney), Christopher Crook (Ashley) and Rodericus Lindsey; grandmother: Mildred Alexander, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father; Leon Crook, grandparents, Mack Crook, Julius Russell, Frazie Russell, aunts, Carolyn Jenkins, Linda Tillman, uncles Troy Lee Crook, cousins Natasha Jenkins and MyLira Generette. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020