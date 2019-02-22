Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Funeral services will be 2 pm Monday, at Crestwood Chapel, Gadsden, for Mr. Leon Reeves age 92, of Anniston who died Thursday. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing. Early in his career he was photographer for the Gadsden Times and later retired as a supervisor at Ft. McClellan Army Chemical School after 30 years of service. He was a Navy Veteran having served on a P T boat during WW II. Loved woodworking and carving figures. He was longtime member and Deacon Emeritus at First Baptist Church of Saks. A loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and will be dearly missed. He is preceded in death by parents Floyd and Mabel Reeves. He is survived by wife of 70 years Lela, daughter Cathy (Dale) Roberts, grandchildren Kyle (Meghan) Roberts, Bianca (Tairon) Cofer, great grandchildren Gabe Cofer, Maura Cofer, Taylor Roberts, Seyley Cofer, Corynn Cofer and Jackson Roberts, sister Louise Watford and nephews Skip (Tina) Watford and Art (Krista) Watford. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Moon, Jerry Hall ,Jimmy Gamel and members of his Sunday School Class. Special thanks to Scott Whitney, Loretta ,Tamaka ,Doctors Iyer and Bidikov. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 12 noon until the time of service.

