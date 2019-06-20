In loving memory of Leonard Keith Bonds, 53, born on July 21, 1965 and passed away on June 13, 2019 at his home in Anniston, AL after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his father, Leonard Carson Bonds; sister, Connie Bonds Higgins (Mark); three children; four grandchildren; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jewell Mayfield Bonds; sister, Cristal Bonds; paternal grandparents, James Keith Bonds and Lucille Bonds Crowe; maternal grandparents, Hugh 'Buck' and Dora Mae Mayfield. There will be no service or visitation. Final resting place is in the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611
Published in The Anniston Star on June 20, 2019