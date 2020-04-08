Lester "Lefty" Bollinger, 81 of Gainesville, GA (formerly of Jacksonville, Alabama), passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020, following an extended illness. Lefty is survived by his wife of 61 years, Margie Bollinger of Gainesville, GA; sons, Tim Bollinger (Melissa) of Clermont, GA and Mac Bollinger (Cathee) of Valdosta, GA; his grandsons, Dylan Bollinger, Kade Bollinger (McKenzie), Daniel Bollinger and Ethan Bollinger; his nieces and nephews, Dee Gorey (Beth), Larry Bollinger (Judy), Tommy Bollinger, Sharon Vinson (Steve), Dawn Traylor and Gayle Phillips; along with many relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his brothers and sister, William Bollinger, Shelton Bollinger, Vann Bollinger, Frank Bollinger, and Sarah Bollinger Gorey. Lefty was born on February 22, 1939, in Rome, Georgia, to the late Emmett Bollinger and Alene Bollinger. Lefty loved sports. He played baseball and basketball in High School. He was the Captain of the Basketball team and was honored as "All Calhoun County," "All-State", "All-District" and "All American" from 1955 to 1957. He went on to attend Jacksonville State University, where he received a scholarship to play basketball and baseball. Following his time at Jacksonville State, he served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. During his time with the Air Force, he was honored to play basketball on the Air Force Travel Basketball team. Lefty was saved at the age of 12 and baptized at Westside Baptist Church, where he remained a member for over 20 years and was ordained there as a Deacon. Lefty worked at Johnson & Johnson, and in 1977 he moved his family to Gainesville, Georgia, to continue his career with them. He and his family joined Riverbend Baptist Church, where he also served as a Deacon and attended faithfully until his health no longer allowed him to be there on Sunday mornings. Lefty retired from Johnson & Johnson in 1990 after working for them for over 25 years. Lefty loved taking drives in the mountains with his sweetheart Margie and attending country music shows at Lanierland and in Blairsville. He was a lifelong University of Alabama fan and enjoyed watching the Tide on TV and at Bryant Denny Stadium. Roll Tide Visitation was scheduled Monday, April 6, 2020 from 12 p.m. -2 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home with a private funeral service at 2 p.m. Pastor Larry Bollinger officiated the service. Burial was held following the service at Hillcrest Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 8, 2020