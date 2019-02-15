Memorial service for Dr. Lester "Les" Hill, Jr., 78, of Jacksonville will be held Saturday, February 16, at 2:00 pm at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel, Golden Springs. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Dr. Hill passed away January 31, 2019 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. Dr. Hill was born May 19, 1940 to Lester and Novell Hill in Arley, Alabama. He earned his Bachelor's degree from Auburn University, his Master's degree from the University of Alabama, and a Ph.D. in sociology from the University of Texas. He served 6 years in the U.S. Air Force and two tours in Vietnam. Dr. Hill taught at Jacksonville State University for 25 years. Upon his retirement in 2002, he was named professor emeritus. Dr. Hill is survived by his wife of 52 years, Michiko Sato Hill of Jacksonville; his daughter, Melody Hill Kokoszka and her husband Todd of Concord, Massachusetts; granddaughters, Alice and Violet Kokoszka, his brother, Jimmy Hill of Mount Olive, AL; his nephew, Shane Hill and his wife Julie of Birmingham. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to The Southern Poverty Law Center at 400 Washington Avenue, Montgomery AL 36140 or online at www.splcenter.org. Online condolence may be sent to www.klbrownfuneralhome.com K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 256-231-2334
