Lester Smith Jr.

Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Weaver Congregational Methodist Church
Memorial services for Lester Smith Jr, 65 of Saks, Al will be held on Saturday November 30th at 1:00 PM at Weaver Congregational Methodist Church. Family will receive guests at 12:30 PM prior to the service. Les was preceded in death by his mother and father Inez and Lester Smith Sr. He was survived by his wife of 18 years Karan Smith; his five children; Cherie Langley (Matt), Chris Smith (Misty), Misty Smith, Kasey Truett and Kristin Fagan; three sisters; Sandra Hornbeck (Mike), Joyce Tidwell, and Terri Pauluzzi; six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 23, 2019
