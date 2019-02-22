Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leta Casey Thrower. View Sign

Leta Casey Thrower passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family February 18, 2019. She was the devoted wife of LT COL Richard N. Thrower, USAR. She is survived by her daughter Rev. Cynthia Thrower Brasington and her son Mr. Gregory Allen Thrower. Born in Anniston, AL, Leta Anne attended the Auburn University, where she served on the Freshman Advisory Club and served as corresponding secretary for Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority. Following graduation March 15, she married Army LT Richard Noble Thrower December 20, 1952. As a devoted Army wife, she was president of the Officer's Wives' Club at Fort Benning, Georgia. Professionally she taught elementary school in Muscogee County, Georgia and Duval County, Florida. A lifelong Baptist, she co-founded the library at Hendrick's Avenue Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Florida following her husband's retirement from 20 years of decorated military service in Korea and Viet Nam. She moved with her husband and children to Sarasota in 1977. A member of the First Baptist Church of Sarasota for over forty years, she joined her husband in supporting Baptist Disaster Relief and mission trips. International mission trips ranged from sprucing up a seminary in Switzerland to church construction in Jamaica. In civic affairs, she served as President of Rotary Ann Club of Sarasota in 1996. She was known for her soft spoken manner of speech belying a sharp wit and sense of humor. Often referred to as a consummate Southern Lady, Leta was known to invite new-comers at church to join her family for lunch, making sure to exercise the ministry of hospitality. She is survived by her brother Charles Casey (wife Lynda), son Gregory Thrower, daughter Rev Cynthia Thrower Brasington (CAPT Steve J Brasington USN Ret,MD), seven Grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren: Jennifer Thrower Barrett (Roddy, Ethan & Noah), Leslie Thrower Ball (Johnathan, Faith,Landon & Conner), Charlene Thrower Ruple (Michael, Raegan & baby-on-board), Maxwell Lawrence Brasington (KymberLyn Jones), Valerie Diane Brasington, Kathleen Ann Brasington Gilbert (John), Corbett Francis Brasington (Lindsey Killebrew Brasington, Ryder & Corrine). She enjoyed time with her seven grand-children and eight great-grandchildren. Whether an old or new friend she made you feel at ease with her southern hospitality and charm. Visitation will be Friday Feb 22, 5-7 PM at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at the Palms Memorial Park 170 Honore Ave. Sarasota. Funeral Service will be Sat., Feb 23 at 11 AM at First Baptist Church Sarasota 1661 Main Street, Pastor Bill Hild presiding. Doors open at 10 AM. Interment will take place Tues., Feb 26 at 10 AM at Sarasota National Cemetery 9810 State Rd 72 Sarasota FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Florida Baptist Childrens' Homes P.O. Box 8190 Lakeland, FL 33802. For more information, you may visit www.PalmsMemorial.com. Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Palms - Robarts Funeral Home & Memorial Park

