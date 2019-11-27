The Anniston Star

Levis Dover "Gigi" Humphries

Obituary
Funeral service for Levis "Gigi" Dover Humphries, 92, of Ohatchee, will be 2 pm today November, 27, 2019 at Gray Brown-Service Chapel with Rev. Steven Barber officiating. Burial will follow at Ohatchee First Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends today from 12 - 2 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Humphries passed away on Monday at Grandview Medical Center. Survivors include: two sons, Lewis Humphries and his wife Lynn, and Wayne Humphries and his wife Mary, grandchildren, Pam Ryan and husband Jeff, Marion Johnson and husband Larthonia and Mark Tipton, several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Humphries is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Humphries, daughter Taska Cornelius, grandson, Richard Humphries, parents, Morgan and Sarah Dover and six sibilings. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Mrs. Humphries was a lifelong resident of Ohatchee. She was a member of Ohatchee United Methodist Church. Mrs. Humphries was a homemaker and caretaker of the elderly and children. Online condolences may be made at www.gray brownservice.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 27, 2019
