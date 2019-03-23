Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Funeral Service for Lewis Pittman, 83, of Spring Garden will be Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home with the Rev. Kenneth Boles and the Rev. Mike Rainey officiating. Graveside service will be Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Gnatville Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 4:30 p.m. until time of service. Mr. Pittman passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at his home. Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Linda Pittman of Spring Garden; two sons, Eddie Pittman (Judy) and Howard Pittman (Jo Ann) all of Spring Garden; three grandchildren, Andrew Pittman (Kristen), Ashley Parker (Hunter) and Jennifer Chandler; four great-grandchildren, Autumn Holbrooks, Hayley Chandler, Kayley Chandler and Kensleigh Parker; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Andrew Pittman, Hunter Parker, Larry Peek, Sam Morgan, Randy Rainey, Chuck Pittman, Larry Reynolds and Bill Reynolds. Honorary pallbearers will be nieces and nephews. Mr. Pittman was a longtime resident of the Spring Garden and Rock Run communities. He was a member of Rock Run Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was a founding member of the Spring Garden Volunteer Fire Department and was a member of the Lozahatchee Masonic Lodge # 97 F & AM. He worked many years at Polk Egg Co-Op and Star Manufacturing in Cedartown, Georgia and later at Garcy Corporation in Piedmont. After retirement he enjoyed working in his shop, farming, going to church and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Teely Pittman; two sisters Mary McCurry and Polly Bishop; four brothers, Clyde Pittman, James Pittman, Johnny Pittman and Ruffus Pittman. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the many friends and neighbors and all the caregivers that helped him during his sickness. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Spring Garden Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 38, Spring Garden, AL 36275 or to Rock Run Baptist Church, 4540 County Road 12. Piedmont, AL 36272. Funeral Home Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont

6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy. PO Box 574

Piedmont , AL 36272

