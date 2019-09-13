Graveside service for Mr. Lewis Williams Jr., 89 of Anniston, will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Gardens. Mr. Williams passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Stringfellow Memorial Hospital in Anniston. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Ruby Williams; his parents, Lewis William Sr. and Shirley Higgins Williams; three sisters, Gladys Sunner, Olice Dorman, and Shirley Wilson; two brothers, Norman and Donald Williams. Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Patricia Wilkerson (James Spencer); grandchildren, Jennifer McWhorter (Melissa McWhorter- Pauley) and John Wilkerson; brother, Richard Williams; a sister, Ann Jones, and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Williams retired from Union Foundry after thirty plus years. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Online condolences may be left to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 13, 2019