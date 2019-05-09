Funeral ceremony for Lillie Barnett Buchanan, 83, of Anniston, Al will be held 11am Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Faith Outreach Ministries with Rev. Wallace E. Cooley, officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Viewing will be held today from 1pm-6pm at the chapel of Goodson Funeral Home. Survivors include: her children, Linda Pryor- Lee of California, Wilbert M. Pryor Jr. of California, John Pryor (Johanny) of California, Darlene Pryor-Croom of California, Tony Pryor (Jennifer) of Georgia, and DeShaunda Pryor-Morse (Brian) of Birmingham, sister, Diane Watson, brothers, Willard Watson, Larry Watson, and David Watson all of Louisiana, a host of grandkids, great-grandkids, nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Louis B. Watson, her mother, Lee Ella Augusta, and her sisters, Minnie Pearl Anderson, Olla Mae Watson, Christella Bershell, and Ruby Mae Crump. "Ye Must Be Born Again." 256.237.9771