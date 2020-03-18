Lillie Mae Nimz (Nee Willis) Passed away Thursday, March 12th 2020 at the age of 92 years old. Beloved wife of the late Roland, whom were married for 61 years. Dear mother of Robert (Barbara) and Terry (Karen) Nimz. Loving Grandmother of Laura and Michelle and Great grand mother to Kaylee, Addison, and Octavio. Sister of William, John (Sharon) Willis, Nellie Ward and Mary Joyce Willis. Sister in law of Shirley Willis. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her two brothers Marvin and James Willis. Visitation was held at Oak Creek Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 17th 2020 from 1pm to time of service at 2pm. Interment followed at Forest Hill Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 18, 2020