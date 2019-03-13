Funeral service for Lillie Vernell Hughes, 89, of Anniston, will be held at 2pm on Friday March 15th 2019 at Gray Brown-Service Mortuary with Pastor Sheree Elliott officiating. Burial will follow at Able Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Thursday night at the funeral home. Mrs. Hughes passed away at her home on Sunday, March 10th, 2019. Survivors include her children Sue Collett (Vernon), Vernard Hughes Sr., Cleve Hughes (Jackie), Virgil Ronald Hughes Sr., and Kay Hayes (Roger); grandchildren Sharon Miles, Stacy Murphy, Nickolas Collett, Clayton Emrick, Michael Hughes, Rusty Hughes, Vernard Lee Hughes Jr., Tonya Vernell Hughes, Carrie L. Hughes, Ronnie Hughes Jr., Sherry Duncan, Scotty Hayes, and Adam Hayes; 27 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Hughes is preceded in death by her husband, Vernard Russell Hughes; grandsons David Emrick and Daniel Newman; parents Dewey and Lenar May Smith; and brothers Genda Smith and Troy Smith. Pallbearers will be Mrs. Hughes' grandsons. Mrs. Hughes spent her life as a caretaker - she took joy in caring for her family and friends. She was heaven-sent to her children who were foremost in her life until her last breath. She did everything in her power to help anyone in need and enjoyed cooking for those she loved; and her door - and table - was open to everyone. She was known as a "second mom" and "Granny" to many many people. She was a loving and supportive mother to her five children and her grandchildren and great grandchildren soon became the light of her life. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be greatly missed. Online condolences made at www.graybrown service.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 13, 2019