The Anniston Star

Ms. Linda Ann Ingram

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ms. Linda Ann Ingram.
Service Information
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners
3865 US Highway 431 North
Anniston, AL
36206
(256)-820-0024
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home
3865 US Highway 431 North
Anniston, AL
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home
3865 US Highway 431 North
Anniston, AL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Celebration of life service for Ms. Linda Ann Ingram, 65 of Anniston, will be held on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 11:00 at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home with James Cohorn officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Ms. Ingram passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Jacksonville Health and Rehab.
She is preceded in death by her parents, L.D. Ingram and Annie Grace Clark Ingram; and her sister, Nancy Champion.
Left to cherish her memory is her brother, Dee Ingram (Susan) of Saks; and several nieces and nephews.
Ms. Ingram was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. She worked at Fort McClellan for several years. She retired from Anniston Army Depot. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and loved Alabama football. She enjoyed watching her family play sports. She loved to sing and was very involved at the Baptist Campus Ministries at Jacksonville State University.
Online condolences to the family at: anniston memorialfuneralhome.com
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home
"Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.