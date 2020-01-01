Celebration of life service for Ms. Linda Ann Ingram, 65 of Anniston, will be held on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 11:00 at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home with James Cohorn officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Ms. Ingram passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Jacksonville Health and Rehab.
She is preceded in death by her parents, L.D. Ingram and Annie Grace Clark Ingram; and her sister, Nancy Champion.
Left to cherish her memory is her brother, Dee Ingram (Susan) of Saks; and several nieces and nephews.
Ms. Ingram was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. She worked at Fort McClellan for several years. She retired from Anniston Army Depot. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and loved Alabama football. She enjoyed watching her family play sports. She loved to sing and was very involved at the Baptist Campus Ministries at Jacksonville State University.
Online condolences to the family at: anniston memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 1, 2020